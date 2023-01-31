 
Tuesday January 31, 2023
Two dead after Japan avalanche

By AFP
January 31, 2023

TOKYO: Two men have been confirmed dead after their bodies were recovered following an avalanche in Japan, police said on Monday, a day after the off-piste accident in the central region of Nagano. US ski magazine Mountain Gazette reported that one of the dead was American professional skier Kyle Smaine.

