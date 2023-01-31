Price hikes

Pakistan is going through a very critical situation owing to the strict IMF conditions. The government is imposing heavy taxes and increasing the prices of fuel, crushing the livelihoods of the people.
The question on everyone’s minds is if these increases are set to continue or will complying with the IMF stop them from rising any further. The former is a terrifying proposition.
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
