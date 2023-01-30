City receives moderate rain

LAHORE: Moderate to heavy rain was recorded at various city localities here on Sunday while Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the city in afternoon and continued till night with spans. The rain was witnessed in various city localities including Gulshan-e-Ravi, Johar Town, Township, Green Town, Wapda Town, Faisal Town, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Garhi Shahu, Samanabad, Islampura, Data Darbar, Valencia Town, Shalimar Link Road, Mughalpura, Tajbagh, Gulberg, Wahdat Colony, Muslim Town, Ichhra and Mozang etc.

Following the rain, Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed came out in the field to monitor the rainwater draining operations. He directed all the field staff to come out in the field and monitor their respective areas.

The rain disrupted city’s traffic, which came to a snail’s pace as most of the traffic signals went out of order due to rain. The traffic at underpasses was stuck as dozens of bikers sought shelter there.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts and likely to intensify next 24 hours. They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over the hills) was expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and upper & central Punjab while moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may occur in hilly areas. They added that isolated heavy falls was also expected in upper parts during the period. Sunday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -13°C while in Lahore it was 4.1°C and maximum was 16.5°C.