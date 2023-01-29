First Hyatt branded hotel to open in Lahore in 2024

LAHORE: A Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with FP Global (Private) Limited for Hyatt Regency Lahore, DHA, which will mark the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Pakistan and a significant step forward in Hyatt’s plans to expand its brand portfolio in Southwest Asia.

Situated within Defence Housing Authority Phase 6 (DHA-6), the property will be operated by Valor Hospitality Partners and is expected to open its doors in 2024. Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced this on Friday.

“We look forward to collaborating with the FP Global (Private) Limited team and Valor Hospitality Partners to unveil the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Pakistan with Hyatt Regency Lahore DHA,” said Sunjae Sharma, Managing Director, Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy Pvt Ltd.

“We are confident that this hotel’s location, style and service will be attractive for both business and leisure travellers alike, and we look forward to the introduction of the Hyatt brand to guests visiting the region.”

Currently under renovation, the 94-guestroom property will feature a range of exquisite dining options with six food and beverage outlets, including all-day dining venues, two speciality restaurants, a lobby lounge, the Regency Club and the market, the cafe-style option where guests can grab a snack anytime. The hotel will be in close proximity to Allama Iqbal International Airport, making it an ideal destination for travellers looking for convenience.

Thoughtful amenities like separate male and female fitness centres and swimming pools will help guests rejuvenate and stay on track with their health schedules; while approximately 8,600 square feet (800 square meters) of flexible events and meeting space, including a ballroom, will make the hotel the go-to venue for any occasion.

“Following our recent rapid expansion in the Middle East, this destination is a natural extension geographically, and with FP Global (Private) Limited as our reliable partners and our continuously growing collaboration with Hyatt, we are confident the hotel will offer outstanding experiences in a premium location, positioning it as a prominent addition to the hospitality sector of Lahore,” said Julien Bergue, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Valor Hospitality Partners Middle East & CIS.

“We are honoured to work alongside Hyatt to introduce the first Hyatt-branded hotel to Pakistan under the Hyatt Regency brand, and are confident that combining our premium hospitality expertise with Hyatt’s international operating standards will enable us to deliver a truly spectacular experience to the numerous guests visiting Pakistan, as well as the local community in the city of Lahore,” said Immad Ali Khan, CEO, FP Global (Private) Limited.

Not only will the hotel’s location be prime for exploring the city’s renowned food scene, but it will also provide an ideal base for travellers to take in the major attractions of one of Pakistan’s most vibrant and culturally rich cities, including the Badshahi Mosque, Shalimar Gardens and Lahore Fort. Additionally, Lahore’s proximity to the capital city of Islamabad, along with convenient connectivity provided by Lahore Junction railway station, which is situated within a 30-minute drive from the hotel, will provide the perfect opportunity for guests to explore the different cultures and attractions that the region has to offer.

More than 220 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 45 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient personalised, high-touch business meetings to energising family vacations.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents.