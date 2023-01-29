Man gets 14-year term in murder case

KHAR: A local court on Saturday awarded 14 years imprisonment to a convict besides imposing a fine of Rs0.3 million on him in the murder case of his wife in Bajaur tribal district.
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Hussain Ali sentenced one Razwali Khan, a resident of Ghiljo Joharr area in Nawagai tehsil, to 14 years imprisonment and fined him Rs0.3 million for killing his wife after the prosecution proved the case. The police and prosecution produced strong evidence in the court, which convicted him of murdering his wife in Ghaljo Joharr area in Nawagai tehsil.
