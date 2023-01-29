‘Ample wheat available in Punjab’

LAHORE: Punjab needs another two-and-a-half million tons of wheat, said Director Food, Punjab Shozeb Saeed here on Saturday.

“Two hundred and fifty thousand metric tons of wheat has arrived in Punjab from the federal government and the remaining two and a half million tons of wheat will reach soon,” he said while briefing the media men on wheat situation.

Terming wheat availability situation satisfactory, he said, at present, there are ample reserves of wheat are present in the province.

He added that it was a good thing that the federal government has given permission to import wheat too. He said that there are reserves of 15 million metric tons in the province while daily supply of 26 thousand metric tons is ongoing.

Shozeb Saeed added that the average price of wheat at present is Rs 4200 per maund while the food department is emphasising on trucking points to protect the common man from blackmailing from hoarders.

In response to a question, Shozeb Saeed said that instead of 20 kg bags, 10 kg bags are being provided while action is being taken against the mills for violation.

Director Food Punjab clarified that the quota of more than 1100 mills has been closed and no one would be allowed to hoard or adulterate.

He said Ramazan is starting in March and it is hoped that soon the government will announce the Ramazan package.

Deputy Director Naseem Afzal told the media that more than 500,000 bags are being distributed daily, while taking action so far, the quota of mills has been suspended and the licences of more than 1,000 vendors have been cancelled.

5,000 illegal flour bags confiscated: The district administration launched a crackdown on black marketing of flour and recovered 5,000 bags of flour worth Rs3.2 million, packed in illegal bags, here on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner City M Murtaza, along with a team, launched a crackdown on the black marketing of flour and raided a godown situated at Shahdara.

The officer recovered bags of government flour packed in private bags.

Deputy Commissioner M Ali said that strict action was being taken against people involved in black marketing of flour.

He said special teams had been formed across the city to control black marketing of flour.

Strict action was being taken against the flour mills over violation of the government flour quota, he warned.

The crackdown would continue without any discrimination, he added.