 
close
Saturday January 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Uganda TV station suspends staff for mocking parliament

By AFP
January 28, 2023

KAMPALA: A Ugandan TV station said on Friday it had suspended three employees over the airing of a satirical clip criticising the country´s parliament.

The privately owned Baba TV said it had received complaints over Tuesday´s broadcast by presenter Simon Muyanga Lutaaya, who criticised parliament for approving a motion of censure against the housing minister.

Comments