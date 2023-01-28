 
Saturday January 28, 2023
Lahore

PU declares results

By Our Correspondent
January 28, 2023

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations on Friday.

According to details, these exams included MA Economics Part-I annual examination 2022, MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2022 and MA English Part-I, II annual examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

