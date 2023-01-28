PU declares results

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various examinations on Friday.
According to details, these exams included MA Economics Part-I annual examination 2022, MSc Mathematics Part-I annual examination 2022 and MA English Part-I, II annual examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.
