Extraction point

January 28, 2023
January 28, 2023

Our country depends heavily on Balochistan for its natural gas supplies, and yet, the people of this province are the most deprived of gas. This deprivation is turning Balochistan into a barren desert as people cut trees to meet their energy needs.

The government must correct this imbalance and ensure that our gas supplies are distributed more equitably.

Shyaq Momin

Kech

Comments