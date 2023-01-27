Non-release of salaries: PCCC employees continue protest in Multan

MULTAN: More than 1,100 employees of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee on Thursday continued their protest for the release of their salaries pending for the last seven months.

The Economic Coordination Committee had approved a supplementary grant of Rs 850 million in January last but not a single penny could be released.

Addressing the protesters, All Pakistan Clerks Association president Tanveer Abbas said that the PCCC pensioners were also facing a very critical situation while one of the senior pensioners Saghir Ahmed had lost his life in Karachi during the protest on January 19.

The Apca president said that in the ECC meeting, more than 1,100 PCCC employees had been deprived of salaries and pensions for the last seven months.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee is responsible for the uplift of cash crop cotton.

The PCCC runs cotton research institutes and cotton research stations across the country.

The cotton research institutes, include Central Cotton Research Institute Multan, Central Cotton Research Institute Sakrand and Pakistan Institute of Cotton Research and Technology.

The PCCC also runs six research stations across the country in Bahawalpur, Ghotki, Sahiwal, Sibbi/Quetta, Dera Ismail Khan, Lasbela and Mirpur Khas.

The research institutes and research stations were working for the improvement and development of growing, marketing and manufacturing of cotton and cotton by-products, through an extensive programme of research and development in all its conceivable aspects.