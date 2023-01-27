Students artworks exhibited

ABBOTTABAD: More than 200 students participated in a five-day exhibition at the Department of Art and Design of Hazara University, Mansehra on Thursday.
The display consisted of artworks and handicrafts made by the students of the Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Design Department.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Jamil Ahmad inspected the exhibition and got information from the students about their handicrafts and sketches.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that the display reflects the creative thinking of the students and fine handicrafts is a proof that they are quite capable to compete in their relative field at the national level.
The vice chancellor told the students that they could promote textile business at the national and international levels by linking their skills with technology that would help in making Pakistan economically self-sufficient.
KARACHI: A court indicted on Thursday Syeda Dania Shah, widow of the late televangelist and politician Aamir Liaquat...
PESHAWAR: The mobile squad of the Regional Tax Office Peshawar of the Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday recovered...
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Thursday submitted a list of officials to the Election Commission of Pakistan and...
MARDAN: Residents of Tauheed Colony on Charsadda Road here on Thursday demanded the officials of Sui Northern Gas...
TANK: District administration has installed CCTV cameras to monitor ongoing construction work on the main city road to...
KARACHI: Toxic gases emitted by some illegal factories operating in the Muach Goth area of Kemari District could be...
Comments