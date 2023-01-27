Wasa starts survey of tube-wells

LAHORE:To ensure timely supply of clean drinking water to the citizens, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has started evaluation of its tub-wells installed in the provincial metropolis.

The decision was taken by Agency’s Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed while chairing a meeting here on Thursday. He directed the agency’s Hydrology department to prepare a detailed report of all tube-wells, which should include the performance of tube-wells and quality of water. “It is our commitment to timely provide clean drinking water to all consumers,” he said, adding all directors should submit their recommendations for improvement in water delivery system. Wasa MD said that all the directors should carry out surveys in their respective jurisdiction for immediate redress of complaints related to overflow and blockage of drainage as well as water shortage. He directed all directors to strictly follow the drain and sewage desalination schedule and also carry out special cleaning under all bridges. He said that all officers concerned should keep the heavy machinery, including dump trucks, suckers, jitters, tankers and etc fully functional. DMD Operation Abdul Karim, Director Abdul Latif Sohail Sindhu, Hafiz Raheel Ashraf, Riaz William participated in the meeting.

World Customs Day observed: Customs Lahore Enforcement Central Region on Thursday held World Customs Day celebrations at the Wagah Border. Certificates of performance were given away among the Customs officers and illegally imported liquor and contraband goods and items were destroyed. Tariq Pasha, senior Adviser to Prime Minister (SAPM), was the chief guest while a large number of customs officers and others were present on the occasion.