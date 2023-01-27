A thaw in winter?

This letter refers to the news report ‘SCO meeting: Islamabad receives Delhi’s invitation to Bilawal’ (January 26, 2023). Pakistan should approach this invitation with cautious optimism. This occasion can serve to thaw ties with India, which have remained frozen for over a decade. We have recently sought to de-escalate tensions with India and if the foreign minister is to visit Delhi, we should seek to build on this trend.
We can begin the normalization of trade, investment and overall economic ties. It is encouraging to see both sides trying to resume dialogue and build ties, in place of the usual sabre-rattling. People on both sides of the border have suffered enough and are weary of conflict.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
