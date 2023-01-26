Late Kimmich stunner saves point for Bayern against Cologne

MUNICH: A 90th-minute equaliser from Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich saved his side from a second loss of the season, as they drew 1-1 at home against a dogged Cologne on Tuesday.

Cologne, who put seven goals past Bremen on Saturday, picked up where they left off, pressuring Bayern and winning a corner after just three minutes.

Cologne defender Julian Chabot kept the ball in the air from the corner, superbly finding an unmarked Ellyes Skhiri at the far post for the Tunisian international to tap in from close range.

The visitors almost doubled their lead after 29 minutes but Bayern keeper Yann Sommer pulled off a brilliant double save, keeping out Skhiri and Denis Huseinbasic.

Cologne kept wave after wave of Bayern attacks at bay and looked set for their first win at Bayern since 2009, but midfielder Kimmich scored pulled back a point for the hosts in the last minute of regulation time.

A beaming Cologne manager Steffen Baumgart said he was “a little annoyed” about the late equaliser but was “completely satisfied with the performance we showed. We showed a very good team a very good performance.”

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said his side “played a very good game in the second half” but two draws in two games in 2023 “is too little for what we’re going for.”

“Unfortunately it was not enough in the end.”

Kimmich tried to take the focus off coach Nagelsmann, telling German TV “it’s not about tactics, it’s about being ready.” “It’s something we need to change quickly”

Bayern’s second successive 1-1 draw means any of Union Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt or Freiburg could cut the Bavarian’s lead at the top to three points when they play on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg continued their dazzling recent form, thrashing hapless Hertha Berlin 5-0, just days after putting six past Freiburg.

Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg volleyed in a free kick after just four minutes and captain Max Arnold scored his side’s second from the spot after 30 minutes after a blatant handball from Hertha’s Dodi Lukebakio.