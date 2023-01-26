Qawwali event enthrals audience

Islamabad : A performance by legendary Qawwal Imran Aziz Mian enthralled the audience during a 'Mehfil-e-Samma hosted by the Tourism Promotion Services Pakistan.

The musical event began with a meet and greet that included prominent personalities from the corporate sector, the business community and media houses. It was held to celebrate its latest acquisition of Peshawar Serena Hotel to its portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, forts, and palaces in South and Central Asia. The evening was an ode celebrating Serena Hotels' arrival in the city. The organisers said Peshawar had the untapped potential for tourism and boasted a rich cultural heritage, which would help extend the tourist circuit in the province but will also allow regional connectivity for tourists and business travellers through its vast portfolio of hotels in Islamabad, Peshawar, Kabul, and Dushanbe. The hotel shall serve as a gateway to Central Asia, taking the brand portfolio to a whole new level.

They also said the Serena Hotel had retained the employees of Pearl Continental Hotel and had been working on the restoration and conservation of the existing 1970s building, with the intention to add on to the existing structure.

According to them, Serena is well associated with conservation projects, with the Heritage Circuit being a part of the Serena Palaces and Forts that have been restored and renovated and are now being utilized as a historical hotel, the proceeds of which are handed back to the community in an annual ceremony. A provincial job fair is planned to provide the youth with opportunities to become a part of the Serena family, where internships, mentorship programs and management training will be offered to the students of the region, showcasing Serenas’ ethos of community development, and capacity building.

The management has been actively engaged with the community, through the corporate social responsibility platform called ‘Jazba-e-Khidmat’, which is an initiative to provide donations and support to flood affectees of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. Now through the Peshawar Serena Platform, the management will be distributing ration bags to the nearby areas affected by the catastrophic flooding of 2022.