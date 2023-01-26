‘Prioritising education key to human development’

Islamabad : On this International Day of Education, experts stressed on the need of prioritising education especially in times of disasters so that learners are not deprived of their right to education and highlighted the role of political parties in ensuring quality education. These thoughts were expressed during a dialogue conducted by Awaz CDS and Child Rights Movement with the theme of ‘to invest in people, prioritise education.’

This event was an effort to bring awareness to the intricacies of issues in the Education sector according to Chief Executive Awaz CDS Zia ur Rehman, via panel discussions of both Development sector and government officials. He further said that the root cause of our education calamity is the lack of implementation of government policies already put in place, and once Pakistan succeeds in implementing the legislations and policies, progress and development is not far.

The first panel discussion was aimed to address the challenges of provision and obtainment of education in times of disaster in Pakistan.

National Coordinator, Pakistan Coalition for Education Zehra Kaneez pointed out that even those who had educational resources such as schools, lost them instantly due to lack of disaster resistant measures and infrastructure hence there is a strong need to invest in disaster resilient systems and infrastructure.

Baela Raza Jamil, chief executive officer of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi highlighted the need of improved school infrastructures.

Syed Ishtiaq Ul Hassan Gilani, chief executive of United Global Organisation of Development emphasised on the added concern of child abuse and child trafficking that can significantly be resolved if Pakistan rigorously implement a free and compulsory education policy.

Ayesha Khan, country director of Hashoo Foundation segued into the next panel discussion by concluding the first one and by reminding everyone the importance of public-private sector collaboration and reasserting the effective role of civil society to collectively address this nationwide educational disparity.

In the panel discussion on ‘Role of Political Parties in Education,’ Zubair Safdar representing Jamat-e-Islami reiterated the issue of education governance and government schools.

Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, ex-MNA, reminded that education is the right of every child and one of the top priorities for her party and Malaika Raza, member of PPP agreed and informed that education is free in Sindh and Rs800 million have been invested so far on the education of girls in particular.

Raja Ateeq Sarwar, senior vice president of PMLN concluded the second panel discussion by emphasising the dire need for provision of school infrastructure and resources especially on higher secondary level for girls in rural villages.

Concluding the session zafarullah Khan, executive director Vision 2047 said political party representatives have influence over their supporters and policy makers in jointly bringing the necessary reform needed in our education sector. Political parties must realise their ability to affect systematic change and act accordingly. Aqsa Batool from Workers Welfare School, Rawalpindi presenting the charter of demand on education.