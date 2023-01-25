Karachi LG Polls: PPP emerges as largest political party with 91 UCs

KARACHI: The Provincial Election Commission, Sindh, on Tuesday issued consolidated results of local bodies polls for 229 Union Committees of Karachi, according to which Pakistan Peoples Party emerged as the largest political entity bagging 91 UCs.

The statistics show that the Jamaat-e-Islami secured 85 UCs, followed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with 42 UCs. However, the electoral body is yet to notifythe official results.

Also, the fate of six UCs, including one UC of District Central and five District West, will be decided on Wednesday (today) after the commission withheld their results following complaints from winners and runner-ups.

In the consolidated results, two seats of the PPP and one of JI decreased while two seats of PTI increased. According to the initial results, the PPP had earlier won 93 seats, JI bagged 86 and the PTI secured 40 UCs.

The consolidated results of the local bodies polls show that out of 45 UCs in District Central, the PPP won 4 UCs, JI bagged 37 and PTI secured one. In this district, polls in three UCs were not conducted owing to the death of candidates. The results of 42 UCs have been issued.

Likewise, out of the 43 UCs in Karachi District East, the PPP won 14 UCs, JI clinched 19 and PTI received 9 UCs. The results of 42 UCs of Karachi District East have been issued while the results of one has been withheld.

In District Malir, the local bodies polls were held in 30 UCs. The PPP won 20 UCs. The JI secured three UCs and the PTI bagged 4 UCs, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz won two UCs and one UC was won by an independent candidate.

In addition, there were 33 UCs in Karachi District West. The polls were conducted in 30 UCs as the deaths of candidates were reported in three UCs. Of them, the PPP won 9 UCs, JI 5, PTI 9 and two UCs were won by the Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl. The election commission has withheld the results of 5 UCs of District West.

Similarly, out of 26 UCs of the District South, the election commission conducted local bodies polls in 25 UCs. The polls will be held later on one UC because of the death of a candidate. Of the 25 UCs, the PPP clinched 15, PTI bagged 9 and TLP got successful in one UC.

In District Korangi, the local government elections were held in 34 UCs out of 37. In three UCs, the polls will be held later because of the death of candidates. Of the 34 UCs, PPP won three, JI secured 21, PTI won 8 and two UCs were bagged by the PML-N.

The number of UCs in District Keamari was 32. Owing to the death of a candidate, the polling was not conducted in one UC. Of the 31 UCs, the PPP won 26, PTI bagged 2, and PML-N secured 3 UCs.

The election commission has also issued consolidated results of 153 UCs of Hyderabad. The number of UCs in the city was 160. The results of two UCs have been withheld because of violence. The PPP bagged 95 UCs in Hyderabad, PTI secured 40 UCs, Independents secured 15 UCs, TLP clinched 2 UCs and JI could manage only one UC.