ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought complete record from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on scrutiny of the funding of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib seeking early scrutiny of funding of the two parties. Aima Anwar Khan, the counsel for the petitioner, stated that the court had sought the record from ECP during the last hearing.

The ECP’s director general law requested the court to grant more time for the purpose as the commission was engaged in election matters.

The chief justice questioned what were the engagements of ECP as it was not even holding local government elections in the federal capital.

The DG law replied that the ECP was making preparations for the LG polls in the capital, while three National Assembly seats from Islamabad had also been vacated. The court then adjourned the case till February 7, instructing the DG law to come up with complete record of the two parties funding on that date.