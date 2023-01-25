Band of street criminals held

Islamabad: The Sangjani Police team arrested four wanted accused of a street lawbreakers gang involved in a series of criminal activities and recovered 7 snatched bikes, 5 mobile phone and 3 pistols with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.
Sangjani Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending four wanted members of a street criminals gang involved in a series of criminal activities in Sangjani, Tarnol and Golra police stations jurisdiction. Police team also recovered a snatched mobile phone, motorbikes and weapons with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in 27 criminal activities.
