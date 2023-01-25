Band of street criminals held

Islamabad: The Sangjani Police team arrested four wanted accused of a street lawbreakers gang involved in a series of criminal activities and recovered 7 snatched bikes, 5 mobile phone and 3 pistols with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

