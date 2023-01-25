TLP agrees to work with JI for progress of Karachi

In pursuance of developing political consensus on progress and development in Karachi, Jamaat-e-Islami city chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited the head office of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Tuesday.

JI leaders Usama Razi, Muslim Pervez and Saleem Azhar accompanied Rehman, while the TLP’s MPA Qasim Fakhri, Mufti Omer Farooq and other members welcomed the delegation.

The two sides held a detailed discussion about the alleged rigging in the recent local government elections, the apparently extraordinary delay in the announcement of the polls’ results and the supposedly fraudulent changes in the results.

The JI and the TLP agreed that the results should be rectified in the light of Form 11 and Form 12 issued by the presiding officers. The two parties also demanded that the government ensure transparency in the process of recount.

Rehman said that the ongoing situations in the mega city need political consensus and joint struggle to resolve the burning issues. He asked the TLP leadership to play their due role in this regard.

He said Karachi is duly regarded as a mini Pakistan, and the JI’s Karachi Rights Movement is a struggle for the rights of each and every citizen living in the city. He added that the JI has been on the forefront of the struggle for the rights of Karachiites, and succeeded on many fronts despite having no political or administrative authority. He further said the JI will deliver much more with the help of the administrative powers of the city government.

Fakhri agreed to all the points raised by the JI leader. He also praised Rehman, and said that each and every citizen should play their role for the betterment and development of the city. The JI city chief also met with several delegations representing the trade & industry sector at the party’s Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq. The presidents of several trade and industry associations congratulated Rehman on the party’s splendid victory in the LG elections. The JI leader assured the trade and industry leaders of his full cooperation in order to promote and facilitate the trade & industry sector in Karachi.