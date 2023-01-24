Man arrested for killing two sisters

MINGORA: The police claimed to have arrested the alleged killer of two sisters, dacoits and robbers during raids on various places in the district, said a police official on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur along with other police officials said that they had arrested an accused Nasir Khan, a resident of Jamalabad in Sangota, for allegedly murdering his two sisters and injuring another one.

He said the accused had allegedly killed his two sisters Izzat Bibi and Rabia Bibi and injured Nazo Bibi for unknown reasons a day before.The official said that the police arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of law.The cop said the accused during the preliminary investigation had confessed to having committed the crime.

The DPO said that the police had arrested the accused involved in the robbery at the house of one Muhammad Tayyab Khan, a resident of Salarzai in Bajaur tribal district, who is currently living in Sherarai Gulkada in Saidu Sharif.

He said the accused identified as Jamal Shah, Fawad Hussain, Rafiullah and Aziz Ibrahim were arrested while their other accomplices named Zulqarnain, Shahab and Nauman were still at large.

Similarly, he said that two accused Amjad Ali and Usama had forced their entry into a filling station and snatched Rs0.1 million and three mobile phone sets from the workers and a gun from the watchman at gunpoint.

He said that a special team was constituted, which traced the accused after a thorough investigation. He added that one of the accused identified as Amjad Ali was arrested and the looted money and gun were recovered from his possession.