Irreplaceable

Many countries are moving away from the use of plastic straws and towards paper straws. Unfortunately, the latter makes for a poor substitute and is much more difficult to use. Plastic, it would seem, is a victim of its own success. It is inexpensive to make, lightweight and flexible. Because they are often given away for free, people tend to discard plastic straws, plates and bags after using them once.
Plastic waste is a pressing problem, but taking plastics out of our lives is, for now, totally impractical. Therefore we should think about how to use and recycle it more wisely. We should also subsidize the development of biodegradable plastics.
Uswa Naveed
Chakwal
The water crisis in our country and the world has reached frightening proportions. Access to clean and safe water is a...
I am writing to express my frustration and disappointment with the ongoing electricity loadshedding in Pakistan. The...
Irfan Habib is a renowned emeritus professor at the Aligarh Muslim University, India. His work on Indian history is...
The schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League has been announced. The tournament will kick-off on...
The PPP, once a political party recognized for its democratic and socialist traditions has become, arguably, the most...
Pakistan is a classic example of a country which continues to ignore the lessons from its own history and that of the...
Comments