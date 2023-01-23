Indian HC refuses visas to 239 devotees

ISLAMABAD: The Indian High Commission (HC) in Islamabad has refused visas to 239 devotees who intended to visit Ajmer Sharif to attend the annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Gharib Nawaz.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday said that 488 people applied for visa whereas 249 of them were issued visas. He said that only one official out of six who were to accompany the devotees was given visa.

The devotees will depart for India on Tuesday. They have been informed about their travel plan through messages on cell phones and advised to reach Lahore.