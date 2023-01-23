Indian HC refuses visas to 239 devotees

ISLAMABAD: The Indian High Commission (HC) in Islamabad has refused visas to 239 devotees who intended to visit Ajmer Sharif to attend the annual Urs of revered Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Gharib Nawaz.
A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Sunday said that 488 people applied for visa whereas 249 of them were issued visas. He said that only one official out of six who were to accompany the devotees was given visa.
The devotees will depart for India on Tuesday. They have been informed about their travel plan through messages on cell phones and advised to reach Lahore.
LANDIKOTAL: The transporters and traders here on Sunday asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police high-ups to restore the...
BEIJING: China reported nearly 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health...
British screenwriter and producer Jemima Khan. — provided by the authorLONDON: British screenwriter and producer...
ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar is departing on a two-day visit of Qatar today .A source within the...
CALIFORNIA: Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park, California, at a ballroom dance...
PARIS: Thirty women political prisoners in Iran, including a Franco-Iranian academic and the daughter of a former...
Comments