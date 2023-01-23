ICC starts unveiling 2022 awards from today

ISLAMABAD: Following a voting period involving media representatives and cricket fans from across the world, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a schedule for announcing the winners of the coveted ICC Awards 2022, starting from today (Monday).

Through four days of staggered announcements across ICC digital channels, the ICC Awards 2022 promises to celebrate the standout performers in men’s and women’s international cricket during the last calendar year and with voting now concluded, it is high time to reveal the winners.

No fewer than 13 categories will honour the outstanding performers in the various formats of international cricket including the iconic Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Before the individual prizewinners are announced, the ICC will reveal five Teams of the Year, specially selected by the independent panel of media representatives that make up the ICC Voting Academy.

After the shortlists were announced last month, the ICC Voting Academy, and hundreds of thousands of global cricket fans submitted their selections to identify the star performers from a bumper year of cricket which included blockbuster global events, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and a host of other international contests.

Shortlists in nine of the 13 categories were determined based on performances and overall achievements from 1 January to 31 December 2022, and the winners are identified from the results of the ICC Voting Academy selections, combined with global fans voting outcomes.

The announcements will start with revelation of the ICC Teams of the Year between January 23 and 24.

Today (Monday) will see the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20I Teams of the Year unveiled, while the ICC Men’s and Women’s ODI Teams of the Year, and the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday).

The final day of announcements (Thursday) will see the ICC recognise the Umpire of the Year, followed by the recipients of the Men’s and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Awards and the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award.

Later on the day, the ICC will name the winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, closely followed by the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. ICC Awards 2022 announcements will culminate in celebrating the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.