Country’s problems deepen, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak on Saturday said the problems of the country had multiplied due to the incompetence of the ‘imported’ government.

“The so-called experienced rulers have plunged the country into crises. They have no plans to pull the country out of the economic crisis,” the PTI leader told a rally in Sherin Kotay area here.

Pervez Khattak asked the federal government to dissolve the National Assembly to pave the way for general elections in the country. “The elections are going to be held in two provinces but the imported rulers are not ready to quit power as they want to promote their own interests,” he said.

Pervez Khattak said that only Imran Khan had the guts and capability to pull the country out of crises.

He maintained that problems of the people had multiplied during the tenure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

“There is no one to give economic assistance to Pakistan. Even friendly countries are reluctant to extend help while the International Monetary Fund has also toughened its stance,” he added.