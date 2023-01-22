 
close
Sunday January 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Cold, dry weather

By our correspondents
January 22, 2023

Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Saturday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -14°C while in Lahore it was 6.7°C and maximum was 18.6°C. —Correspondents

Comments