Crime rate decreased to 23pc during January

LAHORE : As per directions of IGP Aamir Zulfiqar to continue hard-core policing and search and combing operations throughout the province, during the month of January, the crime figures of robberies, murders, dacoity and thefts have decreased by 23pc.

The police have arrested 61,218 dangerous dacoits, thieves, bandits, drug dealers, miscreants and anti-social elements involved in various crimes across the province during this period. Pukaar 15 Safe City record reveals that during the month of January there has been a significant decrease in the calls of serious crimes including robbery, dacoity and murder throughout the province. During the month of January, a total of 9,768 proclaimed offenders have been arrested in the ongoing crackdown against hardened criminals across the province. Likewise, 61,218 dangerous criminals involved in various categories of crimes including robbery, theft, dacoity, drug trafficking, aerial firing and hooliganism have been arrested in all districts.

In the month of January till the 20th, during a crackdown on gangs, 720 accused of 255 gangs were arrested across the province. Through their investigation, 3,177 cases were traced and a total of Rs 14283,881 of stolen property was recovered. During the month of January, a 23pc decrease was recorded in the registration of robbery, dacoity, theft and murder cases across the province. A 30 pc reduction in the calls of motorcycle and car theft incidents and a 19 pc reduction in theft incidents was recorded.

A crackdown on the display of weapons and aerial firing continued across the province and a 24 pc reduction in the incidents of aerial firing was recorded across the province, while the crackdown will remain continued under zero tolerance. Similarly, the rate of submitting challans to courts has increased by 23 pc due to effective follow-up of investigation of robbery, dacoity, murder, and theft cases.