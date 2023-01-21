PPP should respect JI’s mandate in Karachi, says Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has called for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Sindh government to respect the JI’s mandate in Karachi.

Addressing a thanksgiving convention of the JI on New MA Jinnah Road on Friday, he warned the PPP government against usurping the mandate of the people of Karachi, saying that it would result in unprecedented agitation.

According to a statement issued by the JI, the convention was held in connection with the day of gratitude observed by the JI in the aftermath of its comeback in the political arena of Karachi. The party claimed that it had secured the first position in the city in the local government elections and its Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was poised to become the city mayor.

A large number of JI workers and successful candidates of the party from across the city reached the convention venue in caravans. They chanted slogans against ‘bias’ of the PPP government against the people of Karachi.

Haq said Rehman would carry forward the legacy of former JI mayors Abdul Sattar Afghani and Niamatullah Khan.

He thanked each and every person who voted for the JI, stating that the party had buried the politics of hatred and corruption in Karachi.

The JI emir sought cooperation and support of traders and industrialists of the metropolis for its progress and development.

In his address, Rehman said that following the local government elections, the JI had emerged as the largest political and social reality in the city.

He invited all the political parties that had secured seats in the local government polls — including the PPP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz — to develop a consensus for the betterment and progress of the city under the leadership of the JI’s mayor.

He added that a delegation of the PPP had already visited the Idara Noor-e-Haq, and a JI delegation would meet the PTI leadership.

Rehman said the JI mayor would take all political forces in the city on board as credit was not an issue for the party, but the development of the city was. He remarked that it was being speculated that the JI would form a coalition with the PPP in order to ensure smooth flow of funds for the megacity. He, however, added that the JI knew how to get the due rights for Karachi and its people and no power on earth could usurp the rights and due funds for the city government.

He said the JI did not believe in the politics of revenge and the doors of the party were open for everyone. He claimed that the JI had taken all segments of society, including social workers and artistes, on board for the sake of the city.

The JI contributed for the progress and development of the city and sacrificed a lot for its peace, he said, adding that the party also encountered the politics of division and hatred in the city.

He lamented that the city once known for its harmony, parks, libraries and transportation system was marred with injustice and politics of division.

He dedicated the party’s victory in the local government polls to the martyrs of the JI who had sacrificed their lives for peace in the city.

He said the JI had faced worst form of torture and tyranny in the megalopolis as its workers were tortured, abducted and martyred.