Students given medals, cash prizes

LAHORE:Students showing high achievements were given gold medals and cash prizes at a ceremony held by Anjuman Hussainia Khawajagan Narowali, Lahore, titled ‘Pride of the Nation Gold Medal Awards’.

The guests on the occasion included prominent academic, political and social personalities who distributed medals, awards and cash prizes among the talented students. The prominent guests included former minister Sardar Hussain Bahadur Dreshak, office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Malik Nadeem, Usman Malik, Rizwan Haider, as well as former SVP and Chairman PIAF Fahimur Rahman Sehgal, former SVP Mian Abuzar Shad, former president FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, and various religious and social personalities.

Charge assumed: The Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Lahore General Hospital, Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar has bestowed the Additional charge of Director PGR to the consultant gynecologist Dr Laila Shafeeq. She will coordinate the matters of PGMI and students of FCPS, MS and MD in connection with administrative and curricular activities/issues.

Dr Laila Shafeeq would focus on supervising and solving students' problems with the cooperation of administration of LGH/PGMI to ensure a smooth educational process at the institute. After issuance of notification of her posting by Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar, She assumed the charge of her new responsibilities.