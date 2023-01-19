 
Suspect arrested

By Our Correspondent
January 19, 2023

LAHORE:Sanda police arrested a man who along with his accomplices had committed unnatural offence with a 12-year-old boy. The accused identified as Bilal took the victim to his house where he along with his accomplices assaulted the boy. The accused also made a video to blackmail him.

