FIFA, AFC officials visit PFF headquarters

KARACHI: The joint delegation of FIFA and AFC visited the PFF headquarters in Lahore on Monday.

The delegation, comprising Rolf Tanner, Head of MA Governance (FIFA), Andrei Vashkevich, Regional Office Development Coordinator (FIFA) and Purushottam Kattel, Head of South Asia Unit (AFC), held a meeting with FIFA-appointed PFF Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik and NC members.

FIFA and AFC officials also attended the inauguration ceremony of the mobile unit 'PFF@Your Doorstep' introduced for the registration of clubs under Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) programme.

Director General Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi cut the ribbon to inaugurate it. Speaking on the occasion, NC member Saud Hashmi said that the clubs that could not be part of the registration process due to floods and bad weather are being facilitated at their doorsteps. “The mobile unit will continue its activities in different parts of the country as per its schedule,” he said.

Sharing his views, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi said: “We welcome the FIFA and AFC delegation. The NC has a strong focus on football. Without organizing the club system, the game cannot flourish. In association with the PFF, the clubs should conduct maximum tournaments for the revival of football in Pakistan.

Haroon Malik said: “A series of meetings with the delegation is going on, and the visiting officials have expressed their satisfaction with the steps taken by us so far. The delegation will give its report regarding Pakistan football, in the light of which the future course of action will be decided.” During the event, the PFF's official anthem was also launched, which was widely applauded by the audience.