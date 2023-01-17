New radiotherapy centres to be set up

LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi presided over an important meeting here on Monday and reviewed the measures regarding the establishment of new radiotherapy centres in government hospitals for the convenience of cancer patients.

