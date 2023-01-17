Probe ordered as land record gutted in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: An inquiry was ordered into the eruption of fire at an office of the Revenue Department at Pirpiai in which the land record of seven villages was reduced to ashes, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak sent a correspondence to the director Land Record and Revenue to form an inquiry committee to probe the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The officials at the Azakhel Police Station registered a case and took into custody the watchman of the office, where the fire erupted. Some officials of the Revenue Department are also being investigated.

The Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. It was learnt that the land record of the seven villages was about to be sent for the computerization. An official of the Revenue Department told the police that he was sitting in his office when a patwari Tariq Rahim informed him about the eruption of fire.

The official said that the land record of Zara Mena, Behram Killay, Bara Banda, Meera Khandar, Azakhel Bala, Tarlandi and Pir Sabaq was burnt to ashes.Though the officials of the Rescue 1122 arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire, it had reduced to ashes the record of the seven villages, which was supposed to be sent for computerization.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak said that he had ordered an inquiry into the fire eruption incident. He said that the land record of seven villages was burnt in the incident.

He said that it seemed the fire was started intentionally as petrol had been sprinkled on the land record to burn it. The official said the land record of the seven villages would be reproduced after accessing the record room of the tehsil office.