PTI leader alleges rigging in Karachi local government polls

MINGORA: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed on Monday alleged that rigging was committed during the local government elections in Karachi.

Talking to reporters, he maintained that the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government was responsible for the flour crises in the country. Murad Saeed accused the federal government of sabotaging peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and pushing the country towards bankruptcy.

“They cannot afford to hold free and fair elections and want to carry on with this government. They don’t have dollars for imports. In reality, the country has defaulted,” he said, adding the government had no money for the lifesaving drugs.

He maintained that the textile industry was almost closed and more than seven million people had become jobless due to the flawed policies of the government led by the component parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Responding to a question, Murad Saeed said that the PTI would come into power with a two-thirds majority and would form a stable government in the centre and all provinces.

“Bilawal will be unable to win the seat from Larkana if fair and free elections are held. The people of Pakistan have rejected the politics of Sharifs and the Zardari family,” he said. He claimed that Imran Khan would put the country on the track of development once he came to power.

He urged the youth to launch campaigns for the next elections. He claimed that the provincial government of the PTI had completed record developmental projects in Swat and in the rest of KP.

Earlier, he inaugurated various developmental projects of the provincial government including Aligrama Hazara Bypass Road, Aligrama Kanju Bypass Road, Children Hospital and Rescue Office in Kabal.