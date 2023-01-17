Govt asked to revive Jirga system in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: Tehreek-e-Haqooq Qabail has asked the government to revive the jirga system in the erstwhile tribal region for speedy and low-cost justice.

Speaking at the Peshawar Press Club here on Monday, the Tehreek-e-Haqooq Qabail chairman Shah Faisal Afridi said that people of the merged districts had similar rights on the national resources as the rest of the country. He said the three percent share in the NFC award should be released forthwith. He said that infrastructure in these districts was destroyed, depriving people of getting access to education, health and employment.

He said that development work in the region was almost negligible. He said that 12 of the National Assembly seats and 24 provincial assembly seats of the region should be restored. He said that rights of people of the region on their resources were being usurped by the institutions, demanding that their right must be protected.He said that jobless youth should be provided jobs and interest-free loan.