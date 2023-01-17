IB programme adopted by schools

Islamabad:More than 2,200 schools in 110 countries have adopted the Primary Years Programme (PYP) launched by the International Baccalaureate (IB), an academic programme regarded as a good alternative to A levels, in 1997.

“The PYP is offered by 24 IB World Schools in Pakistan. The IB is excited to integrate more schools in Pakistan with the PYP curriculum to propagate a learner-first approach to education in the country,” a representative of the IB told ‘The News.’

He said the PYP followed the introduction of the Middle Years Programme (MYP) and the Diploma Programme (DP) -- established respectively in 1994 and 1968.

According to him, the Career-related Programme (CP) was introduced in 2014. All the IB programmes include four foundational and interrelated elements, including international mindedness, the IB learner profile, a broad, balanced, conceptual and connected curriculum and approaches to teaching and learning. “The PYP for children aged 3-12 nurtures and develops young students as caring, active participants in a lifelong journey of learning. It offers a trans-disciplinary, inquiry-based and student-cantered education with authentic learning experiences. Through the programme of inquiry and by reflecting on their learning, PYP students develop knowledge, conceptual understandings, skills and the attributes of the IB Learner profile,” he said.

The IB’s representative said the PYP curriculum framework began with the premise that PYP students were agents of their own learning and partners in the learning process and that it enabled them to inquire, question, wonder and theorise about themselves, others, and the world around them.

“The PYP curriculum framework prioritises people and their relationships to build a strong learning community. It also allows teachers to design pedagogical practices and courses that suit different cultures, contexts and national requirements, while being supported by materials, global community and professional development opportunities,” he said.

He also said the PYP’s unique child-cantered approach sparked curiosity and creativity in students, while building passion and skills for learning, and reflected the best of educational research, thought leadership to develop a curriculum that prepared children for the ever-advancing world of the 21st century. “By incorporating future-focused education models, the PYP aims to develop internationally-minded people who recognize their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet,” he said.

He said the students who graduated from the PYP were well-rounded, critical thi­nkers, and confident lifelong learners who could demonstrate cultural empathy and respect, ready to spread their wings beyond the scope of academics and made their mark in the real world.