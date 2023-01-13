Classical music night

Lahore:The Lahore Arts Council organised a classical music programme, ‘Lage Tou Sey Nain’ at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall. The classical Raag and Sur warmed up the gathering in January’s cold evening.

The programme started with the national anthem. After that Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan performed Raag Darbari which the audience applauded heartily. After that he presented the famous Sufi poet Khawaja Ghulam Fareed's Kafi “Sanwal Mor Muharan” which elicited colossal cheer from the audience. Ustad Shafaqat Ali Khan was the entre of attention and greatly entertained the audience by singing Baba Bulleh Shah’s and other famous Kalaams.

Chairman BOG Lahore Arts Council Razi Ahmad said in his message that seeing the public interest in classical music, Alhamra will continue to organise more such programmes for the people.