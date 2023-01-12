Ancelotti had ‘problems’ with Gattuso

RIYADH: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday he once had “personal problems” with Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso when the pair worked together at AC Milan.
Former midfielder Gattuso played under Ancelotti for eight years in Milan, winning Serie A once and the Champions League twice. On Wednesday, their current clubs meet in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“We had good times together, we won the Champions League twice, we shared moments that I’ll remember forever,” 63-year-old Ancelotti said.
“The relationship was not always good between us. We had some personal problems that I don’t want to talk about," he added.
