Estonia to expel 21 Russian diplomats, staff

TALLINN: Estonia on Wednesday said it was expelling 21 Russian diplomats and embassy staff in order to “reach parity” between the two nations´ diplomatic personnel.

Tensions between Russia and its European neighbours have spiked since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. The number of positions at Russia´s embassy in Tallinn and Estonia´s outpost in Moscow would now be equal, the foreign ministry added.

The expelled individuals will have to leave Estonia by the end of the month. “There are no grounds for the current size of the Russian embassy,” Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said.