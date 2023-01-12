Estonia to expel 21 Russian diplomats, staff

TALLINN: Estonia on Wednesday said it was expelling 21 Russian diplomats and embassy staff in order to “reach parity” between the two nations´ diplomatic personnel.
Tensions between Russia and its European neighbours have spiked since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. The number of positions at Russia´s embassy in Tallinn and Estonia´s outpost in Moscow would now be equal, the foreign ministry added.
The expelled individuals will have to leave Estonia by the end of the month. “There are no grounds for the current size of the Russian embassy,” Estonian foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said.
BEIJING: A car ploughed into a group of pedestrians in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Wednesday, killing at...
ÃLE AMSTERDAM, France: Conservationists are working to rid a remote French southern Indian Ocean island of rodents...
ISTANBUL: A Turkish court on Wednesday released an internationally respected medic who outraged President Recep Tayyip...
WASHINGTON: A former US police officer convicted of hiring the hitman who killed his wife almost 30 years ago was...
LONDON: Leading Pakistani commentator and foreign policy expert Mosharraf Zaidi has said that India’s occupation of...
BERLIN: More than 244,000 people applied for asylum in Germany last year, and more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees...
Comments