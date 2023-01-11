SHC seeks booking details about high-rise

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has directed a private builder to submit booking detail about a multi-story residential building, HSJ Icon, on Abdullah Haroon Road within a fortnight.
The order came from Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui in response to the company’s default in court. The court also ordered that booking installments be deposited with a designated bank account by project allottees.
It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Hanif Jiwani and Ahmed Hanif Jiwani, the builders of HSJ Icon, were arrested and kept at the Nooriabad police station on charges of embezzlement of mortgaged property in their other company.
TANK: A lawyer was killed and another sustained critical injuries when unidentified armed motorcyclists opened...
ISLAMABAD: The Enrolment Committee of Pakistan Bar Council has enrolled 339 advocates of Supreme Court across the...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while granting bail to Ijaz Jakhrani, advisor to Chief Minister Sindh,...
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz...
CHARSADDA: A large number of people, including traders, farmers and students, staged a protest against the prevailing...
MARDAN: The office-bearers of Jamaat-e-Islami Mardan chapter on Tuesday said the rising inflation and flour crisis...
Comments