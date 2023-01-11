SHC seeks booking details about high-rise

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has directed a private builder to submit booking detail about a multi-story residential building, HSJ Icon, on Abdullah Haroon Road within a fortnight.

The order came from Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui in response to the company’s default in court. The court also ordered that booking installments be deposited with a designated bank account by project allottees.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Hanif Jiwani and Ahmed Hanif Jiwani, the builders of HSJ Icon, were arrested and kept at the Nooriabad police station on charges of embezzlement of mortgaged property in their other company.