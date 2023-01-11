 
close
Wednesday January 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

SHC seeks booking details about high-rise

By Our Correspondent
January 11, 2023

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has directed a private builder to submit booking detail about a multi-story residential building, HSJ Icon, on Abdullah Haroon Road within a fortnight.

The order came from Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui in response to the company’s default in court. The court also ordered that booking installments be deposited with a designated bank account by project allottees.

It is pertinent to mention that Mohammad Hanif Jiwani and Ahmed Hanif Jiwani, the builders of HSJ Icon, were arrested and kept at the Nooriabad police station on charges of embezzlement of mortgaged property in their other company.

Comments