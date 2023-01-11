King of the ruins

I have been sharing my thoughts through letters to the editor in various newspapers for the last couple of decades. When I look back on all that I have written over the years, it appears that there are a couple of themes or concerns that keep coming up repeatedly with only changes in the names or characters. One of the most frequent and consistent concerns is the selfishness of our politicians and their total disregard for the public.

Clearly, the ruling elite of the country is completely detached from reality with no clue whatsoever about the suffering of the citizens. No wonder that while we are in the middle of the worst economic crunch in our history, our politicians are still playing king of the hill. It does not seem to matter if, when all is said and done, they are left standing on a pile of ashes, so long as they are the ones on top.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad