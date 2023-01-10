First route of Peoples Electric Bus Service finalised

Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Monday that the first route of the Peoples Electric Bus Service had been finalised, and directed the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) and the National Radio Transmission Company (NRTC) to immediately launch the operations of Pakistan’s first electric vehicle bus service on the route.

The minister gave these instructions during an important meeting that he chaired at his office

regarding the Peoples Bus Service. The meeting discussed the procurement of new buses for the Peoples Bus Service and its operations on more routes in Karachi.

The meeting also discussed the routes of the Peoples Electric Bus Service. Memon said the provincial government had approved the funds for the procurement of more buses for the Peoples Bus Service in its recent cabinet meeting, and directed the SMTA to gear up for the process of procurement of buses.

He said the Peoples Bus Service had received widespread acceptance among the masses because of its comfort and affordable fare, and the citizens were demanding that its operations be started on various new routes.