January 09, 2023
Food prices

January 09, 2023

I would like to draw the attention of the government to the skyrocketing prices of chicken and dairy products. Inflation is not slowing down and even some vegetables have become unaffordable.

What does the government expect us to eat? Grass? It needs to come up with some urgent measures to counteract inflation.

Anika Asim

Lahore

