What we’ve lost

There was a time when newspapers would carry a ‘lost and found’ section, in which there was a list of lost belongings that the rightful owners could recover. Though this section has fallen out of fashion, I would suggest introducing a ‘lost but not found’ section in its place.
The items included in this section would be the things we once had but lost and have yet to find. For example, we could include Jinnah’s Pakistan, good governance, tolerance, unity and a free press.
Dr Syed Qamar Abbas
Karachi
Saddar, Jodia Bazaar, Marriot Road and Bolton Market are among the many areas of Karachi that have been encroached...
We are living in a technologically advanced world, which is making our life easier in numerous ways. Unfortunately,...
I would like to draw the attention of the government to the skyrocketing prices of chicken and dairy products....
When the Afghan Taliban returned to power, many in Pakistan passionately welcomed their ascendancy. It hasn’t been...
Education is the most powerful tool for change. Sadly, our education system has actually been holding us back. It has...
In the recent protest in Gwadar, one could observe all the police officers doing their best to prevent things from...
Comments