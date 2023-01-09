What we’ve lost

There was a time when newspapers would carry a ‘lost and found’ section, in which there was a list of lost belongings that the rightful owners could recover. Though this section has fallen out of fashion, I would suggest introducing a ‘lost but not found’ section in its place.

The items included in this section would be the things we once had but lost and have yet to find. For example, we could include Jinnah’s Pakistan, good governance, tolerance, unity and a free press.

Dr Syed Qamar Abbas

Karachi