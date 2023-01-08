Buying flour a ‘fantasy’ for low-income groups now

Islamabad: Buying a bag of flour on record high prices has literally become a ‘fantasy’ for daily wagers and low-income groups who are desperately looking towards the government for resolution of their problems.

According to the details, the per kilogram prices of flour has increased up to record Rs130 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, making it difficult for people especially belonging to lower strata of society to make their both ends meet.

This upsurge in prices of flour has perturbed the people who feel that the government should do more to curb the inflation during this time of financial hardship. Few ‘lucky’ people manage to get flour and other food products on subsidized rates from utility stores.

Sikandar Zaman, a daily wager, said “Skyrocketing inflation is literally crushing the middle income groups and low income strata as unlike the elite class their budget can no longer afford basic food items like flour and bread.”

He said “Rising flour prices, which are touching record levels of up to Rs. 130 per kilogramme, have put this staple out of reach for low-middle-income households, raising fears of increased food insecurity.”

Majority of people depend on their salaries as their sole means of income. And while prices have risen, their incomes have not in last few years. The common people are struggling to cope with rising price-hike and food inflation with limited financial resources.

Uzma Widad, a government employee, said “Now the common people are failing to support their families and maintain their even ordinary lifestyle. We are fortunate to have jobs but have been compelled to further cut our essential household expenditures on education and health.

The essential food product like flour is going out of the reach of the people.”