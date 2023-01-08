Buying flour a ‘fantasy’ for low-income groups now

Islamabad: Buying a bag of flour on record high prices has literally become a ‘fantasy’ for daily wagers and low-income groups who are desperately looking towards the government for resolution of their problems.
According to the details, the per kilogram prices of flour has increased up to record Rs130 in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, making it difficult for people especially belonging to lower strata of society to make their both ends meet.
This upsurge in prices of flour has perturbed the people who feel that the government should do more to curb the inflation during this time of financial hardship. Few ‘lucky’ people manage to get flour and other food products on subsidized rates from utility stores.
Sikandar Zaman, a daily wager, said “Skyrocketing inflation is literally crushing the middle income groups and low income strata as unlike the elite class their budget can no longer afford basic food items like flour and bread.”
He said “Rising flour prices, which are touching record levels of up to Rs. 130 per kilogramme, have put this staple out of reach for low-middle-income households, raising fears of increased food insecurity.”
Majority of people depend on their salaries as their sole means of income. And while prices have risen, their incomes have not in last few years. The common people are struggling to cope with rising price-hike and food inflation with limited financial resources.
Uzma Widad, a government employee, said “Now the common people are failing to support their families and maintain their even ordinary lifestyle. We are fortunate to have jobs but have been compelled to further cut our essential household expenditures on education and health.
The essential food product like flour is going out of the reach of the people.”
LAHORE: Federal Railways Minister Saad Rafique said on Saturday that the government had only decided to outsource the...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Mooni Elahi said his friend was abducted by some unknown men riding...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired an emergency meeting on Saturday night and took decisions...
Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Medical University organised a two-day hands-on training workshop on basic skills involving...
Islamabad: The Health Services Academy in collaboration with other health regulatory authorities will launch a pilot...
SWABI: Two brothers died of gas suffocation while four members of the family fell unconscious in Kotha village here,...
Comments