Two die of gas suffocation in Swabi

SWABI: Two brothers died of gas suffocation while four members of the family fell unconscious in Kotha village here, said Rescue 1122 officials.

The Rescue 1122 took their parents and sisters to hospital.

The family was using a gas heater but it had stopped burning and led to accumulation of the gas inside the room, where six members of the family were asleep.

A Rescue 1122 official said that two ambulances arrived at the spot after learning about the incident.

He said that all the inmates were taken to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor, where the doctors pronounced Ahmad Khan, 13 and Hasnain Khan, 3, dead.