Zardari seeks protection of woman threatened with blasphemy charge

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday took a serious notice of an incident at the Karachi airport, where a man threatened a female security officer belonging to a minority community with a blasphemy charge.
Zardari said it was shameful to accuse a female security in-charge of blasphemy to prevent her from performing her duties.
The former president asked the federal and provincial governments to provide security to the female security officer. Zardari said if the accusation against the female security officer was proven false, the accuser should be severely punished. The accusation of blasphemy against the female security in-charge should be investigated. “Accusing someone of blasphemy is a very serious matter,” he added.
He said that some elements wanted to defame Pakistan under the guise of religion, adding the government and people should discourage such behaviour.
