Sunday January 08, 2023
Nouman comes from behind to beat Eyad

By Our Correspondent
January 08, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Nouman Khan (Pakistan) defeated Eyad Walid Youssef Moussa from Egypt with scores of 7-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 to enter the final of the Junior British Open under-13 category. Nouman came from behind to beat Eyad in a five-game thriller.

