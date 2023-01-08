MQM-P asks people to show up for protest outside provincial election commission

Members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Coordination Committee on Saturday visited various localities of the city for electioneering before the local government polls as well as creating awareness about the party’s protest outside the provincial election commission’s office on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the party, during the visits, the MQM-P leaders said that each and every supporter of the party was ready for the local government polls even if they were held on January 10 instead of January 15.

However, they said the MQM-P would go ahead with its protest outside the provincial election commission to protest against what they said controversial delimitations in the urban areas of the city. They remarked that the delimitations were against the law and constitution and reflected prejudice against the urban populace.

The MQM-P leaders asked their workers to convince the people of Karachi to attend the MQM-P’s protest in order to make it clear that the local government elections on the basis of the current delimitations would not be fair as unjust delimitations were tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

They maintained that the results of the local government elections on the basis of current delimitations would not reflect the true mandate of the people of Karachi, due to which people should show up in the protest in large numbers to force the election commission to correct the faulty delimitations before conducting the local government polls.