Road in Karachi to be named after Morocco as goodwill gesture

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman on Friday announced that a road in Karachi would be named after Morocco.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Honorary Consul General of Morocco Ishtiaq Baig at the Old KMC Building.

He said there were friendly relations between Pakistan and Morocco and Pakistani citizens considered the people of Morocco as their friends and sympathisers.

“The mutual relations between the two countries should be further expanded. A road in Karachi will be attributed to Morocco and the Moroccan city of Casablanca is proposed to be a sister city of Karachi,” the KMC administrator said.

Dr Rehman said that like the beautiful and modern city of Casablanca, Karachi would also be developed and they would welcome Morocco's cooperation in this regard. He said that Morocco imported sports equipment and surgical items from Pakistan in large quantities and relations between the two country would increase in various fields.

The KMC administrator said the way Pakistani fans encouraged the Moroccan team in the semi-final of the Fifa World Cup held in Qatar was proof that the citizens of Pakistan loved Morocco.

Speaking on the occasion, Baig said the world's first university was established in Morocco and Pakistan had openly supported Morocco's independence.

He said that Tariq bin Ziyad had also been from Morocco and a street in Casablanca had been named after Pakistan as Moroccan people respected Pakistanis immensely. The honorary consul general informed the governor that more than 70 families from Morocco had settled in Karachi.

Baig said that Moroccan people respected their parents very much and when the King of Morocco called the football team, all the players came to the ceremony with their mothers.

Baig invited Dr Rahman to visit Morocco as the KMC administrator expressed good wishes for the King of Morocco on behalf of the citizens of Karachi.